The Ultimate Keto Guide: The One and Only Keto Cookbook You'll Ever Need, with 50 Keto Recipes and Easy-to-Follow Instructions Anne White Author

Description 55% Off on This Book for Bookstores Only! Buy The Ultimate Keto Guide: The One and Only Keto Cookbook You'll Ever Need, with 50 Keto Recipes and Easy-to-Follow Instructions for Only $23.95 Now!Having a hard time jumping into the keto journey? If you've heard of the keto diet, but just don't have any idea about which meals to cook, you'll be thrilled with this keto cookbook!The Ultimate Keto Guide: The One and Only Keto Cookbook You'll Ever Need, with 50 Keto Recipes and Easy-to-Follow Instructions is just what each and every one of your customers has dreamed of!This book includes 50 healthy, tasty, and easy recipes, well-explained and easy-to-follow instructions, which will make cooking time easier for your customers!Within the book, your customer will be provided with:Smoothies & Breakfast RecipesKeto Poultry RecipesFish & Seafood RecipesBrunch & Dinner RecipesAnd so much more!Buy This Book Now and Provide Your Customers with Recipes to Lose Weight and Change Their Lifestyle to a Healthier One.