The Sun - Planetary Pals & Black Hole Stuff Sack

It takes a lot of courage to reach for the stars, and these plush pals help young space cadets do just that. Jessie Silbert, a deep space obsessive and design guru, created this cuddly line of stuffed celestial bodies to help explorers of all ages get closer to the final frontier. The sun, moon, Earth, and Mars plushies each have their own giggly and galactic personalities and can be stored away in their black hole ""stuff sacks"" for safekeeping. Whether hanging out in the classroom or giving your littlest cosmonaut a cuddle, these squishy and sweet planetary pals will take you to a world of fun. Made in China.