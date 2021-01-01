From peekay apparel - spine whisperer
The Spine Whisperer Funny Massage Therapist Chiropractor Tote Bag
Advertisement
The Spine Whisperer - an awesome outfit for chiropractors, doctors, chiropractic students and graduates. Also perfect for college students in med school, those aspiring to do alignments or Chiropractic Assistants or wants to show off Musculoskeletal skills This design shows "The Spine Whisperer". A funny quote design for Massage Therapists and Chiropractors. Perfect for everyone who works as a Massage Therapist, Orthopedist or Chiropractor. Make everyone laugh and make statements with this funny outfit. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.