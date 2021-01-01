The Specialty Craft Cocktail Kit

Advertisement
You can make a G&T in one minute flat, and sometimes that will do. But if you want a one-of-a-kind artisanal drink, you need a skilled mixologist--like the top bartenders who created the craft cocktails in these kits. They've carefully chosen ingredients (like pine-smoked lapsang souchong, bespoke pineapple shrub, and cherry bark vanilla bitters) to enhance, mirror, and balance the spirits' flavor notes. Everything you need is included: small-batch syrups, unique bitters, garnishes, recipes, even a Japanese-style jigger. All you add is liquor. Made in New York City. Crank It to 11: An old-fashioned that takes the rock of whiskey and adds the roll of smooth cherry flavor. El Palenque: Captures a palenque (mezcal distillery)'s scents: the smoke of roasted agave and the citrusy smells of its fermentation. Homestead Old Fashioned: A classically minded, cozy sip that'll be the cherry on top of your night in. Sea Fog: A seaweed infusion connects to rum's mighty maritime roots. Sepal & Spice: An old-fashioned with a gorgeous garden of botanicals. Time Lapse: Adds wood-aged flavors to the clean-tasting purity of tequila blanco.