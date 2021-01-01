From wizard of oz
The Wizard of Oz Size 7 Tote Bag
Advertisement
The Wizard of Oz Size 7 - This Product is 100% authentic and officially licensed The Wizard of Oz merchandise! The Wizard of Oz is a 1939 musical fantasy film produced by MGM, based on the book by L. Frank Baum. When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.