From mother

MOTHER The Seamed Swooner Hover in Blue

$174.00 on sale
($248.00 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at forward

Description

MOTHER The Seamed Swooner Hover in Blue 94% cotton 5% poly 1% elastane. Made in USA. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. Side slip pockets and back patch pockets. Stylized seams along front. Faded throughout. MOTF-WJ486. 10561-781. About the designer: Los-Angeles-based denim vets Tim Kaeding and Lela Tillem debuted MOTHER in the fall of 2010. Their collection offers a stellar fit, ultra comfort, and denim made from fabrics that are soft, stretchy, and cashmere-like. Expect your favorite styles reinvented along with the bell bottoms and not-too-skinny skinnies.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com