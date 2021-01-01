From mother
MOTHER The Seamed Swooner Hover in Blue
MOTHER The Seamed Swooner Hover in Blue 94% cotton 5% poly 1% elastane. Made in USA. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. Side slip pockets and back patch pockets. Stylized seams along front. Faded throughout. MOTF-WJ486. 10561-781. About the designer: Los-Angeles-based denim vets Tim Kaeding and Lela Tillem debuted MOTHER in the fall of 2010. Their collection offers a stellar fit, ultra comfort, and denim made from fabrics that are soft, stretchy, and cashmere-like. Expect your favorite styles reinvented along with the bell bottoms and not-too-skinny skinnies.