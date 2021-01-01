From mother
Mother The Scrapper High-Rise Ankle Cuff Jeans
Classic straight-leg jeans with a modern frayed cuff. Button fly with button closure Five-pocket styling Frayed flare cuffs Cotton Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Cropped Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 26" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND A juxtaposition of love and rebellion, Mother was named for the duality of the word. When Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding launched their denim brand in 2010, they fully embraced that irreverent attitude. Everything is made in Los Angelesfrom their cult-status jeans in a plethora of fits and washes to T-shirts and accessories displaying clever phrases. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Mother > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Mother. Color: Take Me Higher. Size: 28.