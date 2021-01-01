Advertisement
The Promise Wallet, created and designed from Lauren's painting "The Promise". "Here is my guarantee A declaration you can see Creation is my vow Forever, here and now My cycles can not be broken For The Promise has been spoken". -Lauren Ross Made in textured leather 8 card slots and 2 bill compartments Zipper coin pocket External zip closure 7.6"W x 4.3"H x 1"D (closed) 8.7"D (open) Inspired from the painting "The Promise" "Exceptional Art, Unparalleled Expertise, and Unique Craftsmanship; at Lauren Ross Design We Value Wealth and Preservation."