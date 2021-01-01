From made by chantele'
The Power of Life and Death is in the tongue Proverbs 18:21 Tote Bag
The Power of Life and Death is in the tongue Proverbs 18:21 Scripture Pillow, Sweatshirt, tote bag, and zip hoodie. This design has a fun red lips and tongue emphasizing the importance of what we speak matters. The Power of Life and Death is in the tongue for men women, boys, girls, family faith wear. Speak life not death. What you speak is what you will see. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.