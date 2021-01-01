The POREfessional Hydrating Primer - Now available in a travel size mini! The power of The POREfessional - plus 12-hour hydration! Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Hydrating Primer Mini defeats pores and dryness in one step with this hydrating primer! Benefits Natural finish Oil-free Features 12-hour* hydration 98% said it minimized pore appearance*** 98% said skin looked hydrated & healthy*** 100% said it helped makeup glide on smoothly*** *Instrumental test on 11 women ***Self-evaluation by 105 women after 1 week Key Ingredients Contains Hyaluronic Acid to attract moisture & help maintain hydration and Shea Butter known to smooth & moisturize** **In vitro tests on ingredients - The POREfessional Hydrating Primer