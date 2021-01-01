The path is the goal - biker and motorcycle T-Shirt

Do you also love motorcycling and are a passionate motorcyclist or biker? Then this "Der Weg ist die Ziel saying" is ideal for all those who love their bike and PS. Whether racing machine, cruiser or chopper. Bicycles and motorbikes. Born for motorbiking? The motorcycle rider will love this motorcycle design. Cool biker design. This motorcycle clothing can also be worn as a rocker. Biker with cowl and a cool motorcycle saying. Great idea for motorcycle lovers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem