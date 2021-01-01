From l'academie
L'Academie The Pascale Blazer in Black. - size XXS (also in L)
Advertisement
L'Academie The Pascale Blazer in Black. - size XXS (also in L) L'Academie The Pascale Blazer in Black. - size XXS (also in L) Self: 86% wool 10% poly 4% elastaneLining: 50% poly 50% viscose. Unpadded underwire cups. Front button closure. Item not sold as a set. Buttoned cuffs. Back vent. Imported. LCDE-WO118. LAOW74 F20. L'Academie has mastered the art of elegant, sophisticated dressing with chic and polished pieces complete with stylish details. These contemporary pieces are effortlessly easy to style with your favorite denim or classic heels.