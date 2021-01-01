Maxwell House The Original Roast Instant Coffee, 8 oz Jar

Maxwell House Original Roast Ground Instant Coffee has a consistent signature taste that is good to the last drop. This original roast coffee is exceptionally smooth and is the perfect way to treat yourself any time of day. This custom-roasted instant ground coffee features a smooth, full-bodied flavor for a classic taste. Simply mix hot water and this Kosher coffee mix without a brewer for a quick on-the-go coffee drink. Maxwell House instant coffee is packaged in an 8-ounce resealable jar to help lock in flavor between uses. From lively light roasts to full bodied dark blends, Maxwell House's signature taste is created through a process that isn't done the easy way, but the right way, for 125 years.