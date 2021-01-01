The Original Computer Sarcastic Funny IT Tech Print Delete T-Shirt

Before computers, we used to use some good old pen and paper and this funny design reminds us of those days. Great for a geek or nerd. Pre the age of the internet and even PC's we had nothing like todays tech so to print and delete was simply on a pencil! Wear this funny original computer design and show off to your friends with this pencil pun. A great gag present for anyone who loves computers like a software engineer, network engineer, data scientist, sysadmin, computer programmer or a web developer Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem