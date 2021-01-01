The Only Thing I Love More Than Quilting Is Beeing A Grandma T-Shirt

Do you love sewing, quilting and it started out as a harmless hobby? Now you are already thinking about sewing theme bandaids and what else can your sewing machines do! We have funny sewing clothing gifts, please click brand for more Quilter Sewing stuff! Our quilting novelty gifts for everyone who always love quilting or sewing and making great designs and outfits! Grab this sewing apparel with a sewing machine desin saying: The Only Thing I Love More Than Quilting Is Beeing A Grandma! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem