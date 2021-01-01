The New Zealand Natural Pet Food Co. Woof Lamb Green Tripe Freeze-Dried Dog Treats, 1.4-oz bag

Make your furry buddy’s life a little better with New Zealand Natural Woof Lamb Green Tripe Treats. These raw, freeze-dried treats for dogs feature grass-fed lamb, natural prebiotics, probiotics and sustainably-farmed green lipped mussels that are high in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine and chondroitin. They are crafted to be raw—without any of the wholesome enzymes or nutrients cooked out—to help support digestion, immunity, joint health and a shiny coat and skin. These limited-ingredient dog treats are the paw-fect way to reward Rover during his next training session and can be served as-is or as a tasty food topper or mixer. They make a paw-ticularly great snack for your sidekick’s sensitive stomach.