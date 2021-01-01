From the new zealand natural pet food co.

The New Zealand Natural Pet Food Co. Meow Lamb Green Tripe With Green Lipped Mussel Freeze-Dried Cat Treat, 1.4-oz bag

Description

Keep your feline friend feeling flexible with New Zealand Natural Meow Lamb Green Tripe Cat Food. This raw, freeze-dried food for cats features grass-fed lamb, natural prebiotics, probiotics and sustainably-farmed green lipped mussels that are high in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine and chondroitin. It is crafted to be raw—without any of the wholesome enzymes or nutrients cooked out—to help support immunity, joint health and a shiny coat and skin. This limited-ingredient cat food is the purr-fect way to reward your four-legged bestie and can be served as an entrée, topper, mixer or treat. It is developed to be paw-ticularly great for your sidekick’s sensitive stomach.

