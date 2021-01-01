For the Ultimate New Nude Look: 1. Start by applying the concealer base to your lids for long-lasting, standout color. 2. Apply your favorite matte shade with a blending brush all over the lid. 3. For more demension, add one of the reflective shades to the lid based on the following desire: For a subtle light-diffusing look, blend into mattes. Apply over a base or bare lid for an understated pearlescent glow. Apply with the Fender Blender, or your finger, dipped in setting spray for maximum shine. 4. For the ultimate New Nude glam look: Top with either glitter (using our Fender Blender, or a flat, dense brush) or the pressed pearl shade. Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette - Shop Now