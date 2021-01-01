The New Global Vegetarian/Vegan Cook book Base on the Indian Cuisine: Made in Bonaire Tina Woodley Author

One of the most dramatic recent changes in the food industry is the surge of vegan and vegetarian food. Why? Because now there are many new ways to make this cuisine taste just as delicious as traditional food. For me as a vegan, Indian food is one of my favorite cuisines. I have always been interested in the diversity of food. It started as a personal passion long before I became the chef of my own vegan - vegetarian restaurant. In my first year an Indian friend visited me, and I learned that 500 million people in India are vegetarians. Food can be absolutely delightful using plant-based protein. Inspired by their use of spices and herbs, I created a unique cooking style for my restaurant on Bonaire in the Caribbean. Many tourists from around the world have enjoyed my food and they asked me for recipes to take back home. So, I decided to publish some of my favorite recipes for the first time in this vegetarian - vegan cookbook. Most of the visitors who come to my restaurant are meat eaters. Nonetheless they very much enjoy eating plant-based food thanks to the wonderful herbs and spices. In addition to the amazing taste there are also great health benefits. The New Global Vegetarian Cookbook raises a renewed awareness about integrating herbs with food as a way to add flavor and pleasure to the vegan and vegetarian lifestyle. Indian food has a rich and impressive history, which is shaped by beautiful, diverse, ethnic influences. I find it fascinating: all the creative ways to use herbs and intoxicating aromas. This made it surprisingly easy for me to stop eating meat and even fish. In the past I had rarely seen such a broad variety of vegetables, beans and lentils being used in a daily diet. Today they've become my way of eating. The preparation can be a great adventure due to the mix of spices and the results are really worth it. India produces over 70% of the world's spices and is home to a greater variety than any other country in the world. This cookbook is a great way to rediscover simple recipes while using authentic herbs and spices. What this book will do for you: It will inspire you to enjoy preparing delicious and healthy food with spices that can benefit your health.