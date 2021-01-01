From wine mom apparel
The Most Wonderful Wine of the Year Funny Xmas Wine Lover Tote Bag
The perfect gift for any wine drinker who loves Christmas. You don't have to be a sommelier to be crazy for vino! And you don't have to be Santa to be crazy for The holidays. Designed for people who love to use their wine glasses and decanter. Any mom would love this wine themed gift for Christmas, or their birthday. Great for any mother, daughter, aunt, grandma or friend. Whether you love white wine or red wine, Pinot to Moscato, this design is for you! The best Christmas wine gift! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.