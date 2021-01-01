The Mini Round Ring - 6 - Also in: 5, 7

The Round cut (otherwise known as Brilliant cut) is the most popular and most researched cut in the industry. For over a century, diamond cutters have used mathematics and scientific theories of light reflection to optimize this shape. Originally referred to as Mazarins after 1650, the shape evolved and so did it's name to "old mine", or "European cut" in the 1700s and finally, in 1919, the early modern round brilliant cut was created by Russian mathematician and diamond expert Marcel Tolkowsky. Regarded as the most wearable cut, it is easy to see why it is the most popular shape found in earrings, pendants and rings alike.