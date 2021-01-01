The Mama Gnome Funny Matching Family Christmas T-Shirt

The Mama Gnome with beard, red plaid hat and mittens. Funny matching gnome family Christmas 2021 outfit for women, mom, mommy, mama, mother, wife, grandmother, her, adults, couples. Cute Gnome Christmas design to spend the winter holidays. Wear mom gnome Christmas pajama to the Xmas Eve theme slumber party, Christmas party, family dinner and celebrate the 2021 Xmas holiday season. Humorous matching family Pj for watching Christmas movies and decorate Christmas tree. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem