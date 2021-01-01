The Long and Winding River by Cathy Carey - Wrapped Canvas Painting

Artist: Cathy CareySubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtMade in USAThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a painterly depiction of a river surrounded by plants with a mountainscape in the background.Prominent Colors: Orange, Yellow, Light Blue, Green, Red, Black, BlueCathy Careys paintings express an essential connection of all things through a joyous spirit. As an accomplished oil painter, Carey works in a unique version of a contemporary color expressionist style. She tells her stories of exhilarating joy using gestural brush strokes, vivid color and rhythmic compositions.Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Winston Porter offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. With an assortment of sizes and styles such as Framed, Matted Framed, Panel, Aluminum, Wood Canvas or other mediums, our art will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom, to the living room, or even the office, Winston Porter makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come!IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Winston Porter is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process. Winston Porter is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended.Features:tProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Green, Orange, Yellow, Light Blue, RedNumber of Items Included: 1Orientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Subject: MapAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Covering/Protection: NoCovering/Protection Material: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: The Long and Winding River, Canyon, Rivers, colorful, vivid color, whimsical, playful, painting, trees, flowers, mountains, southwest, Santa Fe, landscapes, plants, hills, Sky, Churc