The Latest Version Of The 3-In-1 LED Colorful Night Light Remote Control Starry Sky Projection Lamp

Product Description:The product's name is called colorful star projection lamp; laser (green light),its shell material is ABS,you can use it as chandeliers, table lamps, wall lamps at home furnishing, commercial, exhibition stand, hotel, etc.Product size of projection lamp is 17*9*17CM;the color box size of product is 24.2X17.25X10CM; product net weight is 0.81KG, gross weight is 0.9KG.The specification of our light is that:wavelength: 523mm; LED power: 5W; Starry sky color: colorful (controllable single color); Adapter specification: American standard and European standard; Adapter parameters: input voltage 110-240V output voltage 5V; Remote control: 20/30m wireless remote control; Remote control battery model: No. 7 battery (without battery); Power cord length: 100CM; Applicable scene: indoor home theater restaurant bar coffee shop birthday party wedding background layout; Package includes 1 projection lamp. Color: Black