The Holiday Aisle® Fall Colors Maple Leaf Garland, Faux Fall Garland For Thanksgiving Tablescape, Christmas Fireplace Decor, Fall Garland For Front Do

Add a touch of nature to your home with this artificial fall maple leaf garland made of plastic and polyester. The foliage has different shades of fall colors for a realistic look. This fall silk garland works well for draping over a doorframe or window, decorating your fireplace mantel, hanging around the staircase banisters, kitchen decorations, office decor and more. Use for your Halloween party decoration, as a thanksgiving garland for a dinner table centerpiece surrounded by pumpkins, rustic farmhouse decor is easy with this maple garland. Our autumn leaf garland will add a merry, woodland touch wherever you display it. You can also use it to liven up a nature-inspired wedding or event. This fake garland stays fresh year-round so you don't have to worry about maintenance. Sold individually, this garland measures 5 feet in length. The Holiday Aisle® encourages easy DIY decorating and we hope this pretty artificial garland will be a great addition to your holiday decor!