The Holiday Aisle® 8ft Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree W/ 1651 Glitter Pe & Pvc Tips

This is our 8 feet unlit Christmas tree designed for indoor festival and holiday decoration. With 1282 PVC branch tips and 369 PE branch tips, the tree has a lush and full appearance. Several classic pine cones are decorated on the tree to make it as natural as a real tree. This frosty artificial tree allows you to decorate it according to your preferences. Buy extra ornaments and DIY your dreamed tree to match various party themes or festivals! Meanwhile, the relationship between you and your family will be deepened through the interactions. Made of 100% new PVC and PE, the tree is odorless, non-toxic and recyclable for daily use. Add this tree to warm up your room atmosphere!