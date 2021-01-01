The High-Protein Vegetarian Cookbook: Hearty Dishes that Even Carnivores Will Love Katie Parker Author

Satisfying vegetarian recipes from Veggie and the Beast Where do vegetarians get their protein? From delicious plant-based foods, including beans, nuts, quinoa, raw cocoa, and even dairy. These ingredients are used to their best advantage in this new cookbook. As a vegetarian living with a meat-eating guy, the author has developed recipes for every time of day (or night) that are deliciously satisfying and high in protein. With recipes like Fresh Veggie Quinoa Salad with Lemon Tahini Dressing, Mushroom and Wild Rice Burgers, Quick and Hearty Vegetarian Chili, and Dark Chocolate Black Bean Brownies, the results are outrageously tasty—and completely vegetarian!