From michael reed
The Healthy RECTEQ Wood Pellet Grill Cookbook: 200 Savory Wood-Infused Barbecue Recipes (Healthy Cookbook) Blair Harriman Author
Advertisement
What's the best way to infuse your barbecue fixings with that quintessential, smoky flavor? This book explains everything you need to know-picking the right pellet flavors, maximizing the potential of your smoker-grill, and mastering cold-smoke and slow-roast techniques. Packed with step-by-step photos and helpful tips, RECTEQ Wood Pellet Grill Cookbook serves up spectacularly delicious dishes.If you're looking to fire up your grilling game, then you need a wood pellet grill and smoker. Not only does it grill foods perfectly every time, but it also infuses them with a smoky flavor that enhances the texture and taste of your BBQ dishes.With Healthy Wood Pellet Grill Cookbook as your go-to guide for healthy, competition-level results, you'll be making lower-carb versions of all your BBQ favorites for summer picnics, backyard BBQ, and family pitch-ins.This book features:200 recipes for appetizers, beef, lamb, game, pork, poultry, seafood, soups, salads, and sidesExpert advice on how to choose the best wood pellets for grilling and smokingA temperature guide to help you cook foods to the desired doneness.Nutritional data that includes carbs, calories, total fat, fiber, and protein.Also inside the book, you'll find all the information you'll need, and with this book, you can make your life easier, while cutting down the chances of failure into the bargain!Get your copy NOW!