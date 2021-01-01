THE HEALTHY MEDITERRANEAN DIET FISH COOKBOOK: DELICIOUS DISHES TO INCREASE YOUR OMEGA-3 INTAKE AND DECREASE THE COGNITIVE DECLINE OF YOUR BRAIN. 55 Di

Do you want to add omega 3 to your Mediterranean diet and avoid the cognitive decline of your brain? This fresh, flavorful seafood and fish Cookbook is for your health benefit. There is something special about fish dishes in the Mediterranean diet. They are a source of protein rather than meats like chicken and beef.They are also full of Omega-3s which are responsible for several things: they help manage weight and even anxiety, contribute to better heart health, which is one of the focal points of the diet, as well as the well-being of our brains. Omega-3 fatty acids also help lower triglycerides, reduce blood clotting, and lower stroke and heart failure risks.That's why choosing plenty of fish dishes brings us closer to full wellness for our bodies and minds.Studies also show that people who closely follow a Mediterranean diet are less likely to have Alzheimer's disease than people who do not follow the diet.If your favourite dish includes fish because you are a health-conscious person, then The Mediterranean Diet Fish Cookbook is for you. With this cookbook you will have:Useful information about the Mediterranean diet and in particular the reasons why you should choose a fish dish;50 fresh and tasty fish and seafood recipes to eat fish all the year Step-by-step instructions and nutritional valuesChapters divided according to your favorite fish: salmon, trout, mussels, and many more...And if you don't like fish? You can try one of these recipes to realize that the way you cook fish also makes a difference in how it tastes. So what are you waiting for now?Get yourself a copy of The Mediterranean Diet Fish Cookbook to take the next step towards better health.