The Happy Planner Grace for Today Classic Faith Guided Journal

This faith guided journal comes in the Classic size and will help bring grace and gratitude into your everyday life. It’s great for getting started in your spiritual journey or for those who want a guidance with prompts and organized writing space. It features weekly prompts to practice spiritual disciplines, track daily actions, and verses. Daily pages have spaces to add scripture readings of the day, prayers, encouragement and things to rejoice. Blank dot grid pages can be used to journal or write deeper thoughts.