From me & my big ideas
The Happy Planner Big Planner Teacher So Proud
Advertisement
This Big size Happy Planner runs from August 2021-July 2022 and is formatted for teachers. It includes monthly calendars and weekly horizontal box spaces that can be divided between different subjects or classes. Use checklists at the back of the planner for grading or customized lists. This planner runs from August 2021- July 2022 with monthly calendars that list all the holidays. It has 12 dividers with neutral graphic prints, inspirational quotes, and rose gold foil accents. It includes a section at the back with checklists that can be customized to your needs.This Big size planner is perfect for keeping on your desk and has plenty of space to write and planThe teacher planner was designed to keep you organized in the classroom. The weekly pages run from Monday-Friday giving you optimum space to plan. Dimensions: 8.5” x 11”