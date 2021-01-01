From precious moments
Precious Moments The Greatest Blessings 13 in. W x 4.75 in H x 20 in. D Rectangular White Wood Serving Tray
Advertisement
The greatest things in life aren't things at all, but rather the people we hold dearest. This farmhouse style rustic serving tray from the Cozy Moments collection by Precious Moments features heartwarming words to express this very message. Your loved ones will enjoy this decorative serving tray as a centerpiece base, a side-table accent, or a small decor holder. Send this versatile gift for housewarmings, weddings, birthdays, and 'just because'. The generous size, deep sides, convenient metal handles, and stylish design make it so easy to think of countless decorating ideas to entertain family and friends! Inspires cozy moments of thankfulness for loved ones wherever it is displayed, whether on a dining room table, coffee table, or dresser. Crafted of wood and metal, it measures approximately 4.75H x 20L x 13W inches. For decorative use only, not food safe. For more than 40 years, Precious Moments has been devoted to making the world a kinder place by helping people share love. A timeless brand, Precious Moments helps you celebrate everyday moments and commemorate special occasions with hand-painted porcelain figurines and ornaments as well as contemporary kitchenware, home decor, baby gifts, and more. A unique inspirational message lies at the heart of every Precious Moments product, thoughtfully designed so you can turn your special moments into memories that last a lifetime. Color: White.