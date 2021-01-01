The Gourmet Cheese Cookbook: Enjoy Gourmet Food at Home - 50 Quick and Luscious Cheese Recipes Donna K Stevens Author

WHAT YOU WILL FIND IN THIS BOOK? Gourmet is a very vast term and everyone has their own definition of gourmet food. Some say it is the food made up of the finest quality ingredients whereas some define it as something that is well presented and looks good. We will go by the most common definition of gourmet food that characterizes it by exquisite presentation, rich taste and overall an aesthetic balance of taste, ingredients and appearance. This brings us to the most common myth about gourmet food which is that it is available in five star hotels and restaurants only. Well, as already said this is just a myth. You can make even tastier and more presentable gourmet food at home. And it will become even more classy and exquisite when flavored with a little cheese. Cheese in gourmet food is like the proverbial cherry on top. We will tell you not just a few but 50 recipes of how you can make delicious and cheesilicious gourmet food. The Cheesy-licious Gourmet Cookbook contains the following: 1. 50 homemade gourmet cheese recipes 2. Recipes for gourmet appetizers, burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, desserts and much more. 3. The Nutritional facts contained with every recipe make this book perfect for calorie conscious people. 4. Serving size and cooking time with every recipe to aid beginners try gourmet cooking Try out a few and surprise your loved ones with the finest and lip-smacking gourmet food.