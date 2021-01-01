From tory burch
Tory Burch The Gigi Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
From the GiGi Collection. Tory Burch's Gigi 28mm watch features a glossy ivory dial with goldtone signature T indexes and a tonal logo, three-hand movement and stainless steel bracelet with goldtone center links. Quartz movement Goldtone stainless steel bezel Ivory dial with double-T logo Bar hour markers Second hand Deployant clasp Tory Burch two-year international limited warranty Made in Japan FEATURES Water-resistant to 3 ATM SIZE Round stainless steel case, 28mm (1.1") Two-tone stainless steel bracelet, 14mm (0.55") ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Fine Jewelry - Fashion Watches > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch.