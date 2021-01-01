The Future Of Film - Women Filmmakers - Female Film Director Premium T-Shirt

This female film director design is for female representation in the TV, movie & film industry. Great for Indie filmmaker, student filmmaker or any young girl aspiring to work as an actress or behind the camera on set as a director, producer, writer. Features "The Future of Film is Female" quote with female symbol movie reel graphic. Great for film festivals to show your support for women in the film industry. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.