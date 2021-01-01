From lotiyo
The Fan Powered USB Personal Fan Mini USB Gadget Desk Portable 3.5W 6V Solar Panels Anel Iron Fan for Home Office Outdoor -1pcs USB Fan-
Advertisement
Fan Rechargeable Mini? Stay Cool Anywhere Anytime?Feeling Hot? You Need To Go Outside But Also Have No Hands To Hold Regular Portable Fan? Why Not Always Stay Cool With This Wearable Mini Usb Rechargeable Fan? You Can Hang The Fan Around Your Neck And Take It Everywhere, Will Not Feel Tired Or Uncomfortable. Say Goodbye To Hot Flashes, Sweating, And Flushing. Usb Rechargeable Fan? Portable Size?Portability, Handy, Lightweight To Carry Or Store. Narrow Gap, The Child's Finger Will Not Enter And Touch The Fan With Usb Plug Blades, Safe To Use. Fan Headphone Design? Energy Source?: This Usb Fans Is A Usb Port Rechargeable Model. It Can Also Be Powered Directly By Batteries, But You Must Remove The Insulation From The Battery Compartment, Otherwise It Will Not Be Recharged Or Used. Usb Cable Can Be Charged With Computer, Mobile Power, Power Bank And So On. The Fan Powered Usb? Powerful And Quiet?Upgraded Desk Fan Usb Blades, Powerful And Quiet, 3 Speed Types To Satisfy All