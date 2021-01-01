From art of shaving
Art of Shaving The Art of Shaving Face Wash
Art Of Shaving The Art Of Shaving Face Wash. The Art of Shaving Facial Wash removes dirt and debris from the face for a cleaner complexion. Formulated with Peppermint essential oil, green tea and aloe vera extracts, and jojoba oils to help replenish and moisturize skin. Features: Peppermint Essential Oil and effective cleansing agents Benefits: Peppermint essential oil provides a stimulating and refreshing aroma experience. Effective cleansing agents effciently remove dirt and debris without over stripping the skin of sebum to help keep skin's natural oil levels balanced. How to use: Lather up facial wash with warm water, and massage over face and neck using a circular motion. Rinse off with warm water. Splash with cold water to activate circulation, tone skin and close pores.