Ozeri The Green Earth All-In-One Sauce Pan 100% APEO, GenX, PFBS, PFOS, PFOA, NMP and NEP-Free German-Made Coating, 5 L (5.3 Quart)

Utilizes a custom-formulated ceramic coating from Germany that is 100% free of APEO, GenX, PFBS, PFOS, PFOA and the lesser known chemicals NMP and NEP Eco-friendly 5 L (53 Quart) sauce pan delivers unprecedented non-stick performance without risk of exposure to these controversial chemicals Multitasking sauce pan features a layered aluminum core that conducts and sustains heat, with a hardened scratch-resistant coating that is super easy to clean Equipped with a magnetized base for use with rapid heat transfer induction stoves, and an always helpful loop side handle for easy handling All-in-one design boasts a comfortable heat-resistant silicon-coated handle, side helper handle, and a tempered glass lid with a steam-release vent and heat-resistant knob Included components: Sauce Pan, Glass Lid, Product Manual, Weight: 5.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Ozeri