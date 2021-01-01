Classy Art "The Crossing" By Wendy Caro Framed Print Animal Wall Art 28 in. x 34 in., Framed In Dark Chocolate

From classy art
Horses and humans have had a bond since 4 BC. They work for us, they provide recreation, entertainment, and education. A gentle giant, strong, romantic and loyal. This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a Dark Chocolate color. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. Every living being tells a story. Wendy has found that wildlife, and their environment, are incredible storytellers. Her purpose, and her passion, is to listen, then translate their "tales" through photography. This involves, first, discovering their language by spending many hours observing their physical characteristics, as well as the often-subtle nature of their voices, their behavior and their mannerisms. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 3-years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Artwork is an inexpensive way to update your home or office and make an instant impact. Our 30-years of experience ensures a quality product. Color: Framed In Dark Chocolate.