The Comprehensive Diabetic Cookbook: Budget-Friendly and Healthy Recipes to Help You Balance Your Blood Sugars Samantha Williams Author

Been diagnosed with diabetes? No one said it was going to be easy. But if you have never cooked for yourself before, don't worry! There are plenty of delicious recipes that will satisfy your taste buds and still keep your blood sugar under control.Diabetes is a disease in which the body doesn't produce or properly use insulin. This causes blood sugar to build up, and can lead to serious health problems including heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, amputations and Alzheimer's disease.The pancreas is an organ that produces enzymes and hormones to help with digestion. One of the hormones that it produces is called insulin. Insulin helps glucose (sugar) from food get into your body's cells. It also makes sure that your body doesn't use too much sugar for energy, which can cause you to gain weight. When the pancreas doesn't make enough insulin or when the body doesn't respond normally to insulin, glucose builds up in the blood instead of going into cells where it belongs.High blood sugar levels have no symptoms, but they can cause problems later on if they aren't treated. For example, high blood sugar can cause damage to your eyes and kidneys.It is important to take this first step of learning how to control your diabetes by making healthy food choices. Diabetics who don't keep a close eye on their blood sugar levels (i.e., they don't use a home glucose monitor) are 25 times as likely to have foot problems as those who do.Measure out the amounts of carbohydrate, fat and protein you eat when you're cooking at home so that you know exactly what is in your meal. Also, keep track of the amount of carbohydrates you eat each day and how many carbs are in your meals by using a glycemic index chart.With this book, you'll find low-carb dishes to choose from for dinner, lunch and breakfast.