Pilcro The Column Straight Jeans By Pilcro in Blue Size 26

Advertisement
Hitting just above the natural waist, the Column features a straight leg and an ultra-modern, yet *oh-so-timeless* fit. Style them with a breezy blouse for an elevated take on a classic, or try a basic tee to let their thoughtful touches like this pair's subtle fading and darted back pockets take center stage. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this *only-at-Anthro* collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.