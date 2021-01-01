The Classic Insole - WOMEN\'S 8 - Also in: MEN\'S 8, WOMEN\'S 6, MEN\'S 11, WOMEN\'S 9, MEN\'S 10, WOMEN\'S 10, MEN\'S 14, MEN\'S 13, MEN\'S 9, WOMEN\'S 7, WOMEN\'S 5

Fulton insoles are comfortable, supportive, and sustainable, designed to improve your alignment, increase comfort, and relieve pain throughout your body. Specifications: The cork base molds the insole to the shape of your foot, providing custom comfort Arch support aligns your body to mitigate pain and improve posture A deep heel cup provides maximum stability Shock absorbing materials reduce impact on the body A mid-layer of foam provides additional comfort Sustainable and innovative materials: Vegan cactus leather top layer: an innovative sockliner that's extra soft on your feet. Sustainable foam middle layer: a comfortable layer of antimicrobial, natural latex foam. Cork bottom layer: Carbon-negative and shock-absorbing cork molds to your unique foot for custom support.