The Joe's Jeans The Classic in Aldrin will be your everyday essential. The five-pocket jean has an easy mid-rise fit, with a classic straight fit from hip to ankle. Part of Joe's Kinetic collection - a group of luxe, soft denim pieces perfected for comfort of movement and great fabric recovery. Signature brand tab accents the back left pocket. Belt loop waistband with zipper fly and button closure. Machine wash cold. 93% cotton, 7% elastane. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 41 in Inseam: 32 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 31. Please note that measurements may vary by size.