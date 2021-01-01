The Choice Pineapple Corer And Slicer Tool - Reinforced Stainless Steel Pineapple Core Remover - Stainless Steel Pineapple Cutter For Easy Core Remova

Description:Product Name: stainless steel pineapple sauceMaterial: 304 stainless steel + PPSize: 23.7 * 9.8 cmColor: BlackGross weight: ≈ 0.19kgNet weight: ≈ 0.155kgPacking: color boxApplication: suitable for fruit separationcharacteristic:Uniform distribution of serrations, convenient and quick, handle spring button, detachable design, easy to remove and washThe smooth and evenly distributed serration can be cut out by turning it gentlyIt is made of stainless steel, durable and not easy to rustThe tail has hanging hole design, convenient storage and hangingFeel comfortable, anti-skid and easy to hold, press the button to take out the grip, easy to operateAim at the center of the pineapple and rotate the pineapple implement to the bottom easilyThe package includes:1 box of nuclear remover