Drybar The Chaser High-Shine Finishing Cream, One Size , Multiple Colors
Description
What it is: A finishing cream that creates a soft, glossy finish and a frizz-free, polished look.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Medium and ThickKey Benefits: Fights Frizz and Adds ShineFormulation: Rich CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Hibiscus Extract: Protects and supports hair fibers. - Moringa Seed Oil: Nurtures and strengthens. - Mica: Helps reflect light and gives hair a luminous, radiant shine. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates. This product is also cruelty-free and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This finishing cream is great for all hair types. It is formulated with hibiscus extract, moringa seed oil, and mica to strengthen and protect hair while adding shine. This cream also features Drybar's Original scent with notes of sandalwood, jasmine, and vanilla.Suggested Usage:-After styling, work a small dollop throughout hair, avoiding the roots. -Use very lightly on fine hair.-Size:1.7 oz/ 50 mLIngredients: -Hibiscus Extract: Protects and supports hair fibers. -Moringa Seed Oil: Nurtures and strengthens. -Mica: Helps reflect light and gives hair a luminous, radiant shine. Aqua (Water, Eau), Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethicone, Propanediol, Nylon-66, Dimethiconol, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Hibiscus Esculentus Seed Extract, Prunus Domestica Seed Oil, Keratin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrogenated Ethylhexyl Olivate, Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables, Panthenol, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Jojoba Esters, Isohexadecane, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Caesalpinia Spinosa Gum, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Phenyl Trimethicone, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, VP/DMAPA Acrylates Copolymer, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Oleate, Isododecane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Tocopherol, BHT, Tin Oxide, Benzalkonium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Linalool, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891).