Miaou The Cardi Sweater in Brown
Miaou The Cardi Sweater in Brown 63% viscose 37% nylon. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front button closures. Knit stretch fabric with logo detail throughout. MAOF-WK2. 7033-CL-MCH. About the designer: Miaou is a collection of women’s ready-to-wear popularized by designer Alexia Elkaim coveted universally-flattering high-rise and slim leg denim. Inspired by Parisian flea market finds and 90’s glam supermodels, Miaou brings in the effervescence of Paris and the cool factor of Los Angeles where Elkaim was raised. The collection balances playful prints, sexy tailoring and mid-century French bombshell aesthetics for a hip and youthful retro-romantic vibe.