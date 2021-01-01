From kjaer weis
The Buffer - Concealer Brush
Advertisement
It perfectly blends and buffs richly formulated, high-coverage concealer to a flawless, airbrushed finish. Sized perfectly to fit under the eyes and around the nose. This round, dense, flat topped brush whisks concealer and foundation seamlessly into tricky crevices and corners, on even the most delicate of skin. Shop Kjaer Weis The Buffer - Concealer Brush at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.