La DoubleJ x Ladurée The Big Mama Cup and Saucer, Set Of 2 - No Size: When a print-happy lifestyle label and a luxury pâtisserie house team up to make the world’s most charming Italian porcelain dishes, you get yourself a serving. Big Mama is sized up for the perfect amount of tea (or whatever tastiness you’re pouring into your cup), and the set is patterned in a vibrant tree-of-life motif, with gold detail at the rims, handles, and plate edges. Porcelain Teacup diameter: 3.9"; Teacup height: 3.8" Made in Italy.