The Big Happy Planner® Life is Good Teacher Planner
Purchase The Big Happy Planner® Life is Good Teacher Planner at Michaels. Feel confident, inspired, and ready to teach, This Big size planner runs from August 2021-July 2022 and is formatted specifically for teachers. Feel confident, inspired, and ready to teach, This Big size planner runs from August 2021-July 2022 and is formatted specifically for teachers. It includes monthly calendars and weekly horizontal box spaces that can be divided between different subjects or classes. Take notes on the extra pages at the end of each month and use the checklists at the back of the planner for grading or customized lists. This teacher planner is decorated with pastel pinks and graphic floral designs. Each of the 12 dividers feature teacher themed motivational quotes. Details: Life is Good 8.5" x 11" (21.5cm x 28cm) sheet size Horizontal layout Disc bound August 2021 to July 2022 (12-month dated planner) Includes 12 dividers with graphic prints, inspirational quotes, and foil accents. It includes a section at the back with checklists that can be customized to your need. This Big size planner is perfect for keeping on your desk and has plenty of space to write and plan The teacher planner was designed to keep you organized in the classroom. Use it for lesson planning, note keeping, and basic organization. The weekly pages run from Monday-Friday giving you optimum space to plan For use with the Big Happy Planner accessories | The Big Happy Planner® Life is Good Teacher Planner By Me & My Big Ideas | Michaels®