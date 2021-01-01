'The Best Text' by Robin Delean Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Description
Features:Arrives ready to hangIncludes a certificate of authenticityProfessionally hand stretchedFine art canvas printMade in the USAGallery wrapped in sustainable, non-warping woodProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Blue/OrangeNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Robert DickinsonStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Inspirational Quotes & SayingsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityMaps: World MapEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: The Best TextEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 60Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 12Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D